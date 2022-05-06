Mild To Severe Heatwave Conditions To Prevail From May 6 Over Several Parts Of India: IMD

Numerous parts of India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and others got relief from severe heatwave conditions due to Western Disturbance. However, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh heatwave spell is likely to commence over several parts of the country from May 5 and will spread over northwest India from May 6.

India's weather report May 5, forecast May 6

According to IMD, there possibility of formation of a low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea on 06th May, 2022 and intensification into Depression during the subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement. Under its influence heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over the Nicobar Islands on today and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 06th-08th May. Also, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea during the next 5 days; into Southeast & East-central Bay of Bengal during the next 4 days and into Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 08th & 09th May.

i) Fresh spell of Heat wave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from 07th May and over central India from 08th May, 2022:

north Madhya Maharashtra on 05th May

Rajasthan during 07th-09th May pic.twitter.com/xfF1h3RqiH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and Odisha during the next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region on 05th & 06th May and also over Northeast India.