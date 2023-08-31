‘Milestone’: Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant unit starts Ops. in full capacity, PM hails

India’s first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 started operations at full capacity on Thursday (August 31), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India achieved another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers,” posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter).

The Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) reactor began commercial operation on June 30 but was operating at 90 percent of its capacity till now. Designed and built by Indian scientists and engineers, the pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) is the first of two 700 MWe PHWRs that is being built at the Kakrapar site.

NPCIL in task for design, construction, and operate

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) holds the responsibility to design, construct, commission and operate the Nuclear power reactor.

NPCIL under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has the task to operate 23 commercial nuclear power reactors with a combined capacity of 7480 MW.

The reactor fleet comprises two Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs), 19 Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), including one 100 MW PHWR at Rajasthan owned by the DAE, Government of India, and two 1000 MW capacity VVER reactors.

How is the commissioning going to help India?

The unit's commissioning, according to reports, is a significant boost for India's nuclear power programme. It is also evidence of the competence and skills of Indian engineers and scientists. The unit is anticipated to produce over 700 million units of electricity annually, which would aid in meeting India's rising need for electricity.

The unit's commissioning represents another significant step in India's quest to become a world leader in a clean energy superpower. India's dependency on fossil fuels could be lessened with the use of nuclear power, a low-carbon energy source.