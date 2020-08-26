Militants Seen Roaming Freely In Assam's Karbi Anglong District, Raises Concern

In an alarming video that has gone viral across the state, 6 militants were seen moving around freely in a remote area in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The video shot by local tourists has raised eyebrows of many and police have swung into action.

For long, it was a common belief among the people of the state that terrorism particularly in the Hills of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao has come to an end. But the shocking visuals emerging out of the district has once again opened the debate.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a top official of the Assam Police said that the outfit is suspected to be United People's Revolutionary Front, a Kuki militant outfit.

He said that there were internal reports about their movement in the remote areas of the district. "They are a group of around 18-20 militants. These 6 who were spotted by the tourists were actually trying to lay an ambush on the police personnel as intensified operations are on in the area," the official said.

Equipped with sophisticated AK series rifles, the militants reportedly walked down a waterfall when the tourists spotted them. Panicked, the tourists who were on a Sunday break, immediately moved out of the area, however, they pictured the militants with their mobile phones.

It may be mentioned that the waterfall named Toklangsu, where the militants have been spotted was discovered only last year. The area is very secluded inside the jungle and no proper motorable roads exist.

Karbi Anglong was once home to several militant outfits of the state, but over the last few years the situation has improved much as many laid down their arms to join the mainstream. Except for a few poachers who frequent the jungles, there was no reports of any militant movement in the area till recent times. The recent spotting of these militants who reportedly hail from the outfit URPF, has raised concern of both the authorities and the common people as it may once again disturb the tourism prospect of the hill district.

