Military Diplomacy In Action: Exercise Nomadic Eleacphant 2023 Concludes In Ulaanbaatar

Troops from the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces are actively participating in Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023, an annual joint training event held alternatively in Mongolia and India. The exercise, aimed at fostering positive military relations, began on July 17 in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar and will conclude on July 31.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023 focuses on enhancing counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrains under the United Nations mandate. The platoon-level field training exercises (FTX) involve rigorous endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training. This comprehensive training regimen aims to sharpen the soldiers' skills and capabilities.

The Evolution of Exercise Nomadic Elephant

The history of Exercise Nomadic Elephant dates back to 2004 when the first edition was held in Mongolia. Since then, the exercise has been conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia, reflecting the commitment of both nations to deepen their defence cooperation and build a strategic partnership.

The exercise typically involves a platoon-level field training exercise (FTX) that includes a series of training activities and drills designed to improve the skills and capabilities of the participating troops. These activities cover a wide range of scenarios, with a specific focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, which is an important aspect given the geographical features of both India and Mongolia.

Image: Twitter/@adgpi (Troops from both nations enage in join training during Ex Nomadic Elephant 2019)

Over the years, Exercise Nomadic Elephant has evolved into a robust training platform that allows the Indian and Mongolian troops to share their operational experiences, best practices, and tactics. It facilitates an exchange of knowledge and expertise, enabling the armed forces of both nations to learn from each other and enhance their operational effectiveness. By working together, the troops aim to achieve greater interoperability, enabling seamless cooperation during critical missions. The exercise not only strengthens military ties but also fosters friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023's Training Regimen

Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023 involves 43 personnel from the Indian Army, who arrived in Ulaanbaatar via an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on July 16. The training activities include various realistic scenarios to simulate counter-terrorism operations in challenging terrains. Reflex firing drills improve the troops' shooting accuracy and response time, while room intervention exercises hone their urban combat skills.

The Joint Exercise between #IndianArmy and #MongolianArmy culminated today. The Exercise was successful in sharing best practices and paving the way for enhanced synergy and interoperability between both Armies. #DefenceCooperation#IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/kDMIBT1xDV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 29, 2023

The soldiers engage in small team tactics, emphasizing coordination and communication in combat situations. Additionally, rock craft training enhances their ability to navigate difficult mountainous terrain, an essential skill for counter-terrorism operations in such environments.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023 reinforces the shared commitment of India and Mongolia to regional security and cooperation. By conducting joint military exercises like this, both nations strengthen their bilateral ties and contribute to global peace and stability.