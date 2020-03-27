Telangana: Military Establishment Making 'concerted Efforts' To Enforce Stringent Lockdown

Keeping in mind the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Military Establishment in Secunderabad, Telangana announced that they had been making "concerted efforts" to enforce a stringent lockdown across all its units, campuses, personnel lines as well as in family living quarters. In an official statement, the established announced that the Army in Secunderabad had set up a "fully equipped" quarantine centre for its personnel. It also revealed that active measures were being taken to nominate personnel from respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs') as 'Procurement Officers' who would be in charge of procurement and supply of essential items during the lockdown.

"Arrangements have been made for items available at nearest Unit Run Canteens, as per the requirement of families of various colonies and clusters, to be delivered at their doorsteps by the nominated RWA personnel. Delivery of items to the separated families (Husbands on duty in Field Areas), colonies are carried out twice a week and to Regimental colonies, once a week," the statement read.

Measures taken by Military Establishment

In its official statement, the Military establishment also stated that the movement of residents to markets had been stopped and that they were requested to not panic and refrain from hoarding provisions. They also revealed that the movement of Army vehicles had also been restricted to essential duties only. When it comes to maintenance of army vehicles, the notice stated that all vehicles were being sanitised twice daily adhering to all the safety and hygiene precautions.

Meanwhile, Military Hospitals were also co-operating with the Telangana state and district health officials. The military hospitals had geared up their preparedness, enhanced their infrastructure, and kept a stock of essential medical supplies in case the state witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

(With Agency Inputs)