'Spike In Demand, But Milk Production Process Not Affected At All': Amul MD RS Sodhi

General News

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, informed that there has been a spike in the demand for milk since three days but the production has not been affected

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, on Sunday informed that there has been a spike in the demand for milk since the past two-three days but the production of the company has not been affected in any case, amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Speaking to Republic TV, Sodhi stated that the process of production has not been affected and all the precautions are being taken by the company, adding, that not a single positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the company. 

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.

First Published:
COMMENT
