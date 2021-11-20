Milkha Singh's Birth Anniversary: Union Ministers, CMs And Other Leaders Pay Tributes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other top leaders paid tribute to Milkha Singh, widely regarded as Independent India's most iconic athletic hero, on his 92nd birth anniversary.

Taking to Koo, UP CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Tribute to the great sprinter 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji, who made Mother Bharati proud many times on the global stage with his amazing performance. His unwavering hard work and commitment towards the cause is a great inspiration to all the young players."

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, "Humble tribute to the legendary athlete, 'Flying Sikh' Padma Shri Milkha Singh ji on his birth anniversary."

Ashok Katariya, Minister Of Transport in Yogi-government, wrote on Koo, "Tributes to one of India's all-time best athletes, great sprinter, popularly known as Flying Sikh, Padma Shri awardee Milkha Singh ji on his birth anniversary."

Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on Koo, "Hard work, strong will and discipline, one who possesses these three qualities can touch the heights of the sky," quoting Milkha Singh. He added, "Tributes to the first Indian sprinter, great sportsperson and Padma Shri awardee 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji, who got India a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, on his birth anniversary."

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant wrote on Koo, "Humble Tributes to the great athlete known as ’Flying Sikh’, Shri #MilkhaSingh ji, on his birth anniversary."

Milkha Singh was born on November 20, 1929, in a Sikh family in Govindpura village of Muzaffargarh District (now situated in Pakistan). He was one of fifteen siblings, eight of whom died before India's partition. During the Partition, his parents, a brother, and two sisters were killed in the ensuing bloodshed, leaving him orphaned. He was there throughout these killings.

Moving on to Milkha Singh's professional career, he was one of the biggest names in Indian sport and the country's first "track and field" superstar for generations. Without a doubt, Milkha Singh's greatest performance came at the 1960 Olympic Games, when he finished fourth in the 400m final. By a whisker, he missed out on the bronze due to a pacing blunder. It would have been the ideal award for someone who began his career competing in cross-country events in the army for an extra "glass of milk". Milkha Singh was a raw talent who represented India at the 1956 Olympics and went on to break national records in the 200m and 400m races in the years afterwards. Milkha Singh has always been renowned as a dedicated athlete, as seen by his gold medals in the 200m and 400m at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo.

