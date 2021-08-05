Milkshake Ad Parodying Rahul Gandhi Runs Afoul Of Mumbai Police; Twitter Sends User Notice

Citing it as a violation of India's Information Technology Act, Twitter on Thursday sent a notice to user Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for sharing a commercial on his Twitter handle that mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Iyer-Mitra, a defense analyst, known for his critical views on both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Thursday removed his tweet stating that he has received a notice from Twitter for posting an advertisement that mimicked Rahul Gandhi.

Lol apparently @MumbaiPolice believes me posting this Ad that parodies India’s chief diaper user “violates India’s IT laws”. These would be the same guys screaming censorship all day long https://t.co/v4OvxddFi7 pic.twitter.com/T7xrgTbraT — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) August 5, 2021

Complaint received from a Mumbai Police's Social Media Lab: Twitter

In the notice, Twitter stated that they had recently received a complaint from a Mumbai Police's Social media Lab alleging that the video shared by Mitra had violated the IT act.

However, Twitter was not particular about the specific violations Abhijit Iyer-Mitra’s tweet had allegedly committed, but the social media company sent him a notice conveying him that they had received a complaint regarding the same.

Notably, on April 26, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra had posted the video of an advertisement put out by Storia Foods & Beverages that parodied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sharing the video on social media, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra had pointed that it was an 'ultimate humiliation for a politician for his public stupidity to become an object of parody to market a product.'

The ultimate disgrace for a politician - to have one’s public stupidity parodied and used to market a product. pic.twitter.com/YZbs5FMQ7r — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) April 26, 2021

Rahul Gandhi parody ad extensively shared on social media

The advertisement shared by the defense analyst was one of the extensively shared videos not just on Twitter, but also on several other social media platforms. Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based beverage company had launched its first-ever marketing campaign, “Wish it never gets over” for their range of shakes.

The firm had released three ads films. Each of the three 45-second ad films focuses on highlighting a particular Storia Shake flavour. The first ad released as a part of the campaign is based on a cricket league press conference setting. The second ad promotes Storia mango shake, wherein the actor is disappointed because there’s no more shake left for him after his workout session. The most recent of the ads promote Storia chocolate shake, which is based on a political background. While all three ads are designed as humorous parodies, the last one had characters resembling Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Ad campaign turns Congress activists violent

The advertisement campaign evidently annoyed Congress party leaders. The Congress party activists gheraoed the beverage company for mimicking Rahul Gandhi on April 27.

#WATCH Congress workers held a protest today at the #Mumbai office of Storia Foods over the company's recent advertisement allegedly mocking Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi



(Video source: Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/LOi48quAD1 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

Matters escalated as Congress activists in Mumbai went on a rampage, vandalising the company's office to protest against the advertisement. The glass windows of the office were smashed, while the office chairs and table were hurled around. In the meantime, Congress activists had raised their party flags while chanting slogans in the support of Congress leaders, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, inside the office premises. The party workers were also seen clicking pictures of themselves inside the office, rejoicing over the vandalism.