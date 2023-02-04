'Millet Canteen' To Be Operationalised At AIIMS, New Delhi By March 1

In line with the government's impetus, a "Millet Canteen" will be operationalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here by March 1.

The canteen will be set up on the second floor of the central cafeteria and will offer millet-based dishes on a 24x7 basis. It shall be operationalised latest by March 1, according to a circular issued on Saturday by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas.

The government has decided to celebrate 2023 as the "International Year of Millets" to make it a people's movement so that the Indian millets, recipes and value-added products are promoted globally, the circular said.

As millets are high in protein, fibre, essential vitamins and minerals, they are renowned as a nutritional powerhouse. In addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are also good for the environment with a low water and input requirement.

The "International Year of Millets" stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilisation of crop rotations and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket, the circular said.

"In line with the Government of India's impetus, a 'Millet Canteen' shall be commissioned at AIIMS, New Delhi on the second floor of the central cafeteria," it added.

