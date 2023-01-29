Millets Get Special Attention By Prime Minister Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address on the 97th edition of Mann ki Baat on January 29th, empasized a special focus on millet farming and the use of products made of it.

PM Modi started by establishing a unique connection between International Yoga Day and the International Year of Millets his address. He initiated by saying, "If I ask you, what is common between Yoga Day and the various coarse grains millets, you would think what a comparison? If I say there is a lot in common between the two, you will be surprised. Both, the International Day of Yoga and the International Year of Millets were decided by the United Nations (UN) only after resolutions initiated by India."

PM Modi mentioned people associated with farming and the trade of millets products

"Secondly, both yoga and millet are linked with good health. The third and important similarity is that in both cases people's participation has brought in a new revolution. The way, through active participation people, have made yoga and fitness an integral part of their lives, similarly, people are adopting millets in a big way" PM said adding that people are now making millets an important ingredient of their food and major impact of this change is now visible. On one hand, this has made those small farmers happier who used to traditionally grow millets in their fields, on the other hand, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and entrepreneurs have now speeded up efforts to bring Millets to market and make them available for the common people.

PM Modi gave some inspiring examples of people indulged in farming and the business of millet products. Mentioning an interesting story, he said, "KV Rama Subba Reddy from Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh quit his well-paying job for Millets. The taste of the Millet dishes cooked by his mother was so endearing to him that he started a bajra processing unit in his village. Subba Reddy not only tells people about the benefits of millets but also makes them easily available to people."

"Sharmila Oswal of the Kainad Village near Alibag in Maharashtra is uniquely contributing towards millet cultivation, for the past 20the years. She is imparting training to farmers in smart agriculture. Through her efforts, not only has the yield of millets increased, but the income of farmers has also risen" PM added.

Talking about the millet cafe established in Chhattisgarh (CG), he said, "If you get a chance to visit Raigarh in CG, do visit the millet cafe. The cafe which started only a few months back, dishes such as chilla, dosa, momos, pizza, and manchurian served there, are getting hugely popular."

The trade of millets has incorporated a new name milletpreneurs in Odisha and PM too mentioned it in his address. He said, "Let me ask, you must have heard the word entrepreneur, but have you ever heard the word milletpreneurs? Odisha's milletpreneurs are making headlines nowadays. Self-Help Group of nearly 1500 women in the tribal district Sundargarh is working with Odisha Millets Mission. These women are making cookies, rasgulla, gulab jamun, and even cakes from millets, and due to high demand in the market, women's income is also increasing."

The PM didn't forget to mention Karnataka's farmers producer company saying, "In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Aland Bhootai millets farmers producer company started working last year under the supervision of Indian Institute of Millet Research. Their khakhra, biscuits, and laddoos are being liked by people."

Further, he said, "In Karnataka's Bidar District, women associated with Hulsoor Millet Producer Company are farming millets as well as making flour from it. Because of this, their income has also risen significantly. Whereas, in CG, Sandeep Sharma's FPO engaged in organic farming is connected with farmers from 12 states. This FPO from Bilaspur is producing eight types of millet flours and food items."