Mimi Chakraborty On Hyderabad Horror Case: Immediate Punishment Is Needed

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty expressed her grief over the rape and murder of a veterinary physician in Hyderabad. She said that laws need to be made so strong that people think twice about even looking at women in the wrong way. She also said that there is a need for an immediate punishment for the victim's parent's sake. Culprits should not be kept for years, money should not be wasted on them and for their needs like food, upkeep etc. Earlier, Rajya Sabha MPJaya Bachchan also spoke about how the government needs to step in and give a definite answer with respect to such cases.

Hyderabad Horror

Last week, police found charred body of a 27-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after being spotted by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver. Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that the doctor was gangraped and said that it was pre-planned. The police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.