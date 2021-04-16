Min Assesses Covid Situation At Delhi AIIMS; Says 'Challenge can Be Turned To Opportunity'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited AIIMS New Delhi to assess the COVID-19 situation and further scale-up facilities in light of the unprecedented surge in cases in the city. He was joined by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and other doctors of the hospital present, who apprised him of the situation on the ground.

While speaking to media about his visit to AIIMS New Delhi, the Union Health Minister said, "There were sufferings. However, we have learnt from past experiences that challenges can always be turned in opportunity. We are ready to overcome every challenge."

Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS New Delhi to assess Coronavirus situation

Speaking further, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the centre has dedicated over 20 lakh beds for coronavirus patients. He also informed that the central government has also distributed ventilators, PPE kits, testing laboratories and N95 masks all across the country. Remarking that the country has together formed a strategy to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "As of now, we are assessing what all things can be done to strengthen medical facilities in advance."

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "The main target of our AIIMS' visit today is to listen to doctors about the detailed current situation in their respective hospitals such as how many numbers of beds are available, how many COVID-19 patients are on the waiting list, what is the fatality rate among the patients and much more.

Delhi becomes worst-affected city

In just a matter of weeks, Delhi has become the worst-hit city in the country in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a situation that some doctors are describing as an "absolute rampage”. Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 112 fatalities from the infection — a frightening positivity rate of 20.22 per cent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data shared by the health department.

The unprecedented surge in cases, especially in the last few days, has left other doctors and medical experts baffled, with some conjecturing that the virus has mutated and assumed so many different strains, some of which are far more infectious than others.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has already urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the age bar for vaccination, but the idea has been turned down by the Centre. Some states including Maharashtra have complained about vaccine shortage, but the Centre has assured that more vaccines are in pipeline and will be supplied to states shortly.

