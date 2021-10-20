Last Updated:

Min Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For Infrastructure Projects At Gujarat's Deendayal Port

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) is one of India's major ports which is crucial to the country's economic development.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Sarbananda Sonowal

Image: Twitter/ @sarbanandsonwal


The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as well as the Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects at Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) in Kandla, Gujarat. According to a news statement from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, all these projects are worth a total of Rs 275 crore. The Minister on Tuesday, October 19, launched Dome-shaped godowns, an oil jetty, a truck parking plaza with numerous auxiliary amenities, and the modernisation of the preexisting pipeline network. 

The Union Minister further stated on Twitter that the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) is one of India's major ports which is crucial to the country's economic development. He believes that with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and continuous infrastructure development, the Ministry would make DPT a Mega Port by the year 2030. 

Sarbananda Sonowal inspects several ongoing projects at DPT

The press release further reads that the Minister had inspected the advancement of ongoing work Road-over-bridge at LC-236, Kandla. He also thoroughly checked the Navigational Channel, Waterfront and Port Facilities, Railway Sidings, and attended the whole quayside up to Cargo Jetty No. 16 in order to comprehend better the developmental works undertaken by DPT. 

Minister Sonowal also went to the KICT Container Terminal at DPT's Berth No.11 & 12, where he saw the automated container handling and stacking yard." During his interactive discussion with DGLL authorities and stakeholders, he further toured MCC, Kandla, and monitored the Operational Room and Tower of VTS-Gulf of Kutch. 

Furthermore, Sonowal unveiled the 'Ayush van,' a designated forest for Ayurvedic plants at the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT)'s Rotary Forest in Gandhidham, Gujarat. According to an official release, the 'Ayush van' was established on 30 acres of land granted by DPT in a green space wherein tree plantation has been done to boost greenery in metropolitan areas and increase natural forest in the Kutch region. 

 To commemorate the occasion, the minister of ports, shipping, and waterways, as well as Ayush, planted a seedling. 

Inauguration of three projects at New Mangalore Port

Similarly, on September 24, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had laid the foundation stone for three projects at New Mangalore Port of Karanataka.  Dr. AV Ramana, Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Trust, and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel joined the Minister during the inaugural event. Sonowal emphasised the benefits that will be offered to the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) trading community under one roof. 

The shipping projects comprise the construction of a truck parking terminal, renovating the US Mallya Gate, and dedicating the newly constructed corporate development centre to the country, according to the Ministry. An extra 17000 square metre truck parking lot will be built at an expense of Rs1.9 crore, whereas the Truck Terminal will be equipped with concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, and dormitories, Sonowal added. The project would cost Rs 5 crores and be completed between 2022 and 2023. 

Image: Twitter/ @sarbanandsonwal

Tags: Sarbananda Sonowal, Gujarat, Deendayal Port
First Published:
