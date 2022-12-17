Min Temp Settles At 6 Deg C In Delhi, Lowest Of Season

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said The 24-hour air quality index read 304 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Sunday with mist/ shallow fog.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.