Min temperature across R'than sees marginal increase; Sikar coldest

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Night temperatures across Rajasthan saw a marginal increase over the week with Sikar at 4.5 degrees Celsius being the coldest place late on Thursday, officials said.

Chittorgarh and Sangariya in Hanumangarh saw the night temperature falling to 4.6 degrees each.

Ganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius while Karauli and Bhilwara witnessed a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius each. The minimum night temperatures in Churu, Jalore and Fathepur were 5.3 deg C, 5.6 deg C and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the MeT department.

The mercury settled above 6 degrees in the rest of the areas. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, officials said. PTI SDA CJ CJ

