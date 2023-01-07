'Mindset Exposed': BJP As NIA Arrests Karnataka Congress Leader's Son Over ISIS Link

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 5 arrested Karnataka's Congress leader Thajuddin Sheikh's son, Reshaan, during raids at several locations across the state in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case. The anti-terror agency conducted these raids in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru districts.

Notably, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh is an engineering student from the Udupi district. NIA also arrested another accused -- Huzair Farhan Baig who hails from Tippu Sultan Nagar in the Shivamogga district. Reshaan's father -- Thajuddin Sheikh is a block general secretary of the Brahmavar Congress unit in the Udupi district of Karnataka. He is reportedly a close aide of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and UT Khader.

The searches were reportedly conducted on the premises of the arrested persons. Officials said that several incriminating documents and digital devices were seized from the accused's house. It is worth noting that the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case is related to a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organisation, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Accused received funds from ISIS handlers through cryptocurrency wallets

According to sources, the case is closely linked to Mohammed Shariq who was recently arrested in the cooker bomb blast case in Mangaluru. He is reportedly the prime accused in the case from September 2022.

Earlier, NIA officials arrested another accused person in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case. The accused persons were identified as Maaz Muneer and Reshaan Thajuddin.

The NIA has said that Reshaan was radicalised by ISIS operatives. Reportedly, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig then received funds from ISIS handlers through cryptocurrency wallets for spreading the terrorist activities of the Islamic State.

“As part of larger violent and disruptions designs, Reshaan and Huzair were also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as Liquor shops, Godowns, and transformers,” the agency added.

'Was this the reason why DK Shivakumar was downplaying the cooker blast terror case': BJP

Launching a scathing attack on the Karnataka Congress, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked, "Was this the reason why DK Shivakumar was downplaying the cooker blast terror case? Why is Congress ka Haath always terror Ke Saath? (Why is Congress always supporting Terrorism?)"

Poonawalla said, "In NIA raids, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, the son of Thajuddin Sheikh, a Udupi Congress leader in Karnataka was arrested for having alleged links with ISIS. Is this the reason why DK Shivkumar was recently trying to downplay the cooker blast case? Is this the reason why the Congress party has been soft on terror? Congress' links with terrorism and terrorists have emerged time and again. Whether is the soft corner or patronage they gave to people like Zakir Naik or whether is the stand they took on several terror incidents when they tried to give Pakistan and other Islamists Jihadists. This shows the mindset of the Congress party."

BJP's Poonawalla further asserted that the latest arrest of Reshaan Sheikh, who has been spotted with many big leaders of the Congress party, raises many questions as to why DK Shivakumar was downplaying the cooker blast terror case.