Miniature Artist Makes Chalk Sculptures Of PM Modi And Lord Ram; Watch Stunning Video

Miniature artist Sachin Sanghe has sculpted miniature figures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Ram on chalks on the occassion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on August 5. From time-lapse video on YouTube to pictures showing his ‘excellent’ art on other social media platforms, Sanghe’s latest attempt of his art, as he calls, ‘Chalkruthi’, has taken the internet by storm. The internet users are not only uniting in the comment sections to say ‘Jai Shree ram’ but at the same time, alluded the intricate details that the miniature artist managed to carve on two chalks.

In the past, the 28-year-old has known for creating famous actors, singers and dancers including Amitabh Bachchan, Michael Jackson, Rajnikanth along with other Indian deities such as Lord Ganesha. According to reports, Sanghe has carved over 200 miniature sculptures using either chalk or lead. A software engineer by profession, Sanghe works on his art at night despite receiving no training in the unique art form. While PM Modi addressed the nation from Ayodhya after Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Sanghe’s art caused a stir on social media. Take a look:

Netizens left awestruck by Sanghe's art

Sachin Sanghe's posts have garnered thousands of likes and comments across various social media platforms. several netizens were seen awestruck by the details and the 'beautiful' Lord Ram along with PM Modi. Many used words like 'excellent', 'mind-blowing', 'marvellous', 'outstanding' to credit Sanghe for his art. Others said in unison, "Jai Shree Ram" and celebrated the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan.

