Last Updated:

Minimum Temp Rises Slightly In Many Parts Of Rajasthan

Minimum temp rises slightly in many parts of Rajasthan

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan with Karauli recording a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, a marginal increase in the minimum temperature was recorded in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday night, Amta recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Chittorgarh 4.6 degrees C, Bundi and Fatehpur 4.9 degrees C each, Sawai Madhopur 5 degrees C, Bhilwara 5.6 degrees C, Sikar 5.8 degrees C and Sangaria 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum night temperature in most parts of the state was around 10 degrees Celsius though it has registered a rise of a couple of notches compared to Monday night.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. PTI AG CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT