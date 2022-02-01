Minimum Temperature In City Settles Below Normal

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at seven degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to official data.

Fog in various parts of the city also hit visibility in the morning. On Monday morning too, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded almost a similar reading with 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature had stood at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 97 per cent, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, and mainly clear sky has been forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category in the morning at several pollution measuring stations, including at Lodhi Road, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

