Minimum temperature rises at several places in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT department spokesperson said on Tuesday. A slight increase in the minimum temperature was recorded at most of the places in the state. Karauli recorded a minimum of 4.1 degrees Celsius while it was 4.5 in Banasthali, 4.9 in Fatehpur, 5.2 in Nagaur, 5.3 in Ajmer, 5.4 in Anta, 5.5 each in Sangaria and Dholpur, 6 each in Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 12 and 27 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state on Monday. PTI AG DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)