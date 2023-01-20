Minimum Temperatures Register Slight Increase In Haryana, Punjab

Minimum temperatures registered a slight increase at most places in Haryana and Punjab, bringing relief from the severe cold conditions on Friday.

A cold wave had swept the two states, including Chandigarh, for the past three weeks.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Met office's weather report.

In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Hisar settled at 9.1 degress.

Rohtak recorded a low of 11 degress Celsius, Karnal 9.7 degrees, Sirsa 9.2 degress and Kurukshetra 10.3 degrees.

However, cold conditions prevailed in Narnaul, which recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10 degrees, Patiala 8.6 degrees, Pathankot 10.5 degrees, Faridkot 9.5 degrees and Mohali 9.4 degrees.

Bathinda, on the other hand, experienced a cold night, recording a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures, which hovered below normal for several days in the two states, also registered an increase during the week.

