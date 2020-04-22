COVID-19: Mining Giant Vedanta Spends Rs 151 Crores On Relief Initiatives

Leading mining company Vedanta on Wednesday said that it has spent Rs 151 crore on several initiatives to fight the impact of COVID-19 in the country. These initiatives include providing safety kits to local communities and distributing free meals to daily wage earners.

The company has provided assistance to more than 7 lakh community members near its operations and plants in the country, in a bid to prevent the spread of the pandemic, a statement said. Vedanta has also established a Rs 100 crore corpus for daily workers, healthcare kits, and for the welfare of employees and contract partners.

The mining major has so far distributed 5.5 lakh meals to daily wage earners across the nation. In addition, the company also provides dry ration packets to 13,500 fisherman families at Worli Koliwada in Mumbai.

Vedanta business units make contributions

The business units of Vedanta have also distributed more than 21,000 dry ration packets to the local communities. The company’s Foundation has provided food grains to 300 families, reaching out to 850 beneficiaries, at the Abhinav Leprosy School in Mumbai. Vedanta has also pledged 10 lakh meals to daily wage earners in Delhi, Mumbai, and Patna. The daily wage workers have been affected the most due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Considering the poor condition of stray animals, who hardly have any access to food during the lockdown, the company is feeding over 50,000 stray animals every day and has distributed over 6.6 lakh feedings to stray animals in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Pune.

The Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal had earlier announced a massive contribution of Rs 100 crores, to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Metals and mining magnate said that India has shown tremendous resilience in fighting the impact of COVID-19.

(with inputs from ANI)