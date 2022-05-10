Mining Lease Case: Jharkhand Govt Seeks Time To Reply To EC; Might Suspend Pooja Singhal

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 10 said that he has sought more time from the Election Commission to respond in the Mining Lease case. The EC has asked for a response from Jharkhand CM Soren on May 10, pertaining to the illegal mining case wherein IAS officer Pooja Singhal is one of the major accused. Notably, ED has recovered Rs 19.31 crore worth cash from locations associated with IAS officer Pooja Singhal.

In connection with the same, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu wrote a letter to the EC, stating that the state government will be taking necessary actions against Singhal, who handles the portfolio of Mining Secretary in the state. It is pertinent to mention here that the MLA wrote the letter on behalf of the CM Hemant Soren. According to sources, the JMM will set up a cabinet meeting where the incumbent government can also take the decision of suspending the accused in the case - IAS officer Pooja Singhal.

ED summons Jharkhand Mining Secretary

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand Mining Secretary, Pooja Singhal for interrogation on May 10. The probe is linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges, PTI reported, citing officials. Moreover, the officials also added that the 2000-batch IAS officer has been asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case at the agency's zonal office in Ranchi. The statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported, quoting officials.

On May 6, the ED raided a Jharkhand-based CA's home and seized cash and several incriminating files. The premises of IAS official Pooja Singhal's CA were searched, according to sources. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained CA Suman Kumar on May 7 under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a case involving alleged MGNREGA funds misappropriation in Jharkhand's Khunti district, which also included state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others.

Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at around 5 pm in Ranchi. Speaking on search operations, officials had alleged that the CA was "evasive in his replies" with regard to the alleged recovery of cash of around Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after the raids. The ED has alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family. Notably, the agency has so far seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash after conducting multiple raids in the day and also recorded the preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches.

Image: Twitter/@vaibhavup65/ANI