Mining Mafia On Rampage In Jammu: Officials Attacked, Vehicles Damaged In Stone Pelting

The District Mining Officer and his team were attacked by the mining mafia in Jammu on Monday morning after they seized a few vehicles of the smugglers from Tawi. The mining mafia pelted stones targeting the vehicle of District Mining Officer Gulshan Kumar and his team when it was to retreat after carrying out legal action.

District Mining Officer Gulshan Kumar told Republic that seven-eight attackers targeted them when they were on their way to a nearby Police post with seized tractors that were involved in the illegal mining of sand from the area. “When we were about to reach the Police Check Post in the Canal Road area, the attackers came and started pelting stones at our teams. When I tried to come out of my car, I was attacked too. We rushed to a nearby Police post and registered our complaint”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday morning received a written complaint from the official of mining officials, however, verbal communication was made soon after the incident, and cops have initiated an investigation into the case. Station House In-charge Nowabad Surinder Rana confirmed to Republic that they have received the complaint and teams are trying to nab those who attacked officials of mining departments.