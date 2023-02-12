Minister Arjun Munda Meets Tribal Teen Allegedly Tortured By Gurugram Couple

Union Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday met the girl who was allegedly tortured by a Gurugram-based couple. The girl, who hails from a tribal community in Jharkhand, used to work at the couple's home as a domestic help. The 15-year-old has been hospitalised. "Today I saw the tribal girl who was rescued and admitted to the hospital. She was tortured by a Gurugram-based couple. This is very saddening. Tribal girls come to work as domestic workers and they are treated in this manner," the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs told ANI.

Munda said doctors told him that the girl was brought in at a time her health was deteriorating. "The tribal affairs ministry will work on what can be done for her betterment, he added.

Victim was rescued on February 7

Assistant Police Commissioner (Crime) Gurugram, Preet Pal Sangwan said, "We had received info about a minor girl being held captive, tortured and made to do household chores by a couple staying in Gurugram under the jurisdiction of New Colony police station." The ACP added that the girl has been rescued, and the accused couple has been arrested. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe has been initiated.



As per reports, the girl was rescued from a house in Gurugram on the evening of February 7 after allegations of torture by her employers was received at the local police station. She was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, where she is being treated.



Police registered a case in the matter and arrested the couple, who allegedly tortured her in their house. The couple was Kamaljeet Kaur and Manish Khattar. Police have also arrested a man named Arun Kumar Turi, who ran the placement agency through which the 15-year-old girl was hired to work at the couple's home.

A man named Manish, who is said to have facilitated the girl's hiring at Turi's agency has also been arrested.

During initial inquiry, it came to fore that Arun runs an unregistered placement agency in Delhi, while Manish works as housekeeper and had been in touch with Arun since the lockdown. It is said that Manish took the girl to Arun, who in turn gave him the address of the couple in Gurugram and sent her there. Manish reportedly received Rs 10,000 as commission.



Police said since the minor victim is from a Scheduled Tribe, SC/ST Act has been invoked in the FIR as well. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.