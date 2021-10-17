Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches SpiceJet Flight Service Between Delhi And Tirupati

The Minister of Civil Aviation of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched the SpiceJet flight services between the route of Delhi and Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 17. During the inauguration ceremony, the minister stated that this Delhi-Tirupati route will link the spiritual and political capitals of the country. He went on to say that each year, nearly 3.5 million worshippers flock to Tirupati from the nation’s capital.

Furthermore, earlier in the month of July, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced the inauguration of eight new SpiceJet routes connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat. The eight new routes were virtually inaugurated by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, as well as Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad, are among the eight new line services.

Domestic flights can operate at full capacity from October 18

Meanwhile, recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the resumption of domestic flight operations without limitations. The ministry stated that from Monday, October 18, scheduled domestic flights will be able to operate in a full capacity. Domestic flights have resumed after a year and a half suspension due to the outbreak of COVID in 2020.

The flying capacity had been reduced due to the COVID outbreak but in December of last year, the capacity was raised to 80%. In December of last year, the flying capacity had been reduced due to the start of the COVID outbreak, which was raised to 80%. However, because of the second wave, it was again reduced to 50% on June 1. Further on July 25, the capacity was boosted to 65 percent, and on August 12, it was extended to 72.5 percent. The civil aviation ministry further raised passenger capacity from 72.5 percent to 85 percent in September.

According to the ministry, Airline companies, as well as airport authorities, must follow the guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19. The ministry stated that COVID-appropriate behaviour is strongly enforced.

As per a recently released ICRA figures, India's domestic aviation passenger traffic increased in September. Domestic flight passenger traffic increased by 2-3 percent to about 69 lakhs in September, citing the credit rating agency, PTI reported. In September 2021, the local carrier saw a 54 percent increase in capacity over the same time the previous year. Airlines had about 61,100 departures flights in September, compared to 39,628 departures in September 2020.

