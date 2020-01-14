Foreign Minister Of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov Arrives In Delhi On 2-day Visit

Ahead of the awaited Raisina Dialogue, Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in Delhi on Tuesday on a two-day visit. India's flagship global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue will begin on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural session at which seven former heads of state or government will share their views on important challenges facing the world.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Kamilov will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and will later today attend the inaugural session of the awaited Raisina Dialogue that will focus on geopolitics and geo-economics. Kamilov will end his visit on Thursday.

Delhi: Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan arrives in Delhi. He is on a visit to India till January 16th during which he will also participate in Raisina Dialogue 2020 and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other events. pic.twitter.com/IAYzReG5Rs — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Over the course of two days, intensive deliberations will take place over 80 sessions around 5 thematic pillars - the nationalist impulses challenging global institutions and collective action, debate on the global trading architecture, role of technologies in determining political, economic and military power, global development agenda and the state-individual relationship in the age of digital communities and cyberspace.

Foreign Ministers from 13 countries to attend Raisina Dialogue

The three-day event, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will also witness the participation of many deputy foreign ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, national security advisors, military chiefs and other high-level policy-makers, scholars and officials, a statement by the ORF said. Over 180 delegates from 105 countries are taking part in this edition, themed '21@20: Navigating the Alpha Century'.

In all, the conference will see 116 speakers. Besides, Externally Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the other foreign ministers participating in this year's conference are from Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Rwanda and Tanzania. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and prime ministers of Sweden, Republic of Korea, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand and Bhutan are also participating in the conference.

