Janta Curfew: President, Ministers & Netas Salute Indian Heroes Fighting Coronavirus

As the nation observed Janta Curfew with dedication and unity on Sunday, the citizens gathered on their windows and balconies to give heartwarming applause to doctors, healthcare workers, security agencies and other essential responders who contribute to India's fight against COVID-19. Several politicians and leaders also saluted the remarkable contribution of emergency workers by giving a standing ovation and by ringing bells at 5 pm, along with the rest of the nation.

Among the many leaders who clapped and celebrated to express gratitude to all those providing essential services amid Coronavirus outbreak were President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

Chief Ministers, State leaders laud the Indian heroes

Among the many Chief Ministers who rang bells and rejoiced on the occasion included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Othe leaders who were spotted at 5 pm during Janta Curfew were, BJP National Secretary JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday announced the Janta Curfew and appealed to the citizens to applaud the health workers and security personnel as a mark of gratitude for their efforts to fight Coronavirus pandemic in India. Citizens across the country religiously observed the Janta Curfew on Sunday, making it a great success.

