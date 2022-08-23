Ministers & Over 60 NGOs To Take Part In Dadhichi Campaign For Body-Organ-Eye Donation

On the occasion of completing 25 years of service towards humane causes, NGO Dadhichi Deh Den Samiti will organize a nationwide campaign with a view to spread awareness for Body-Organ-Eye Donation in the Nation.

Over 60 NGOs from as many as 21 states are likely to attend the conclave on 3rd September to spread awareness for the cause. Dadhichi formally announced the campaign in a press meet at the Malviya Bhawan, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi on 23 August.

The one-day conclave will take place at the NDMC Convention Center in Delhi on Saturday, September 3, 2022. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, a Sammelan will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center to wrap up the event.

The Vice President of India has been asked by Dadhichi to speak at the Sammelan. The Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh's Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati has also agreed to speak at this Sammelan, as per the NGO.

Many Central Ministers such as Mansukh Mandaviya, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Praveen Panwar, and former health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan have also agreed to take part, it added. The conclave will also witness speeches from Atul Goel, DGHS, and Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health, as per Dadhichi.

More than 60 NGOs and significant organisations in the field of health, including the Mohan Foundation, Organ India, Indian Medical Association, NOTTO, ORBO, National Eye Bank, Amma Eye-Organ-Body Donation Promoters Organization, The Federation of Organ and Body Donation, Eye Bank Association of India, and others, have agreed to take part.

Dadhichi Deh Den Samiti

The "Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti," is an NGO which draws its inspiration from Maharshi Dadhichi, and has been operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region since 1997, raising awareness about organ, tissue, eye, and stem cell donation and requesting individuals to decide to donate their organs before they pass away. The NGO functions to persuade the general public to do more to assist others.