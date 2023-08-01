Ministries Of Defence, Home Affairs Sign MoU For 139 Acres Of Land Transfer

In a significant move, the Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Home Affairs through the union territory government for the transfer of defence land measuring 139.04 acres. The land, situated at Tattoo Ground (Batamaloo area), will be utilised for promoting tourism and other developmental activities in the region. The Ministry of Defence will hand over the land within a stipulated period of 4 months (120 days).

LG Manoj Sinha lauds cooperation of the Army

The Ministry of Defence was represented by the Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle Srinagar. LG Manoj Sinha has termed the MoU as a 'momentous occasion' in developing the tourism space in Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing the cooperation of the Army, LG Manoj Sinha said that the UT administration and security forces are dedicated to the safety, security, and welfare of the people.

Fulfilling the promise of development

“We will make all efforts to fulfil all the conditions of the MoU and develop the tourism space and other concerned activities in such a way that the tourists visiting the Kashmir valley find Tattoo ground as one of the attractive destinations as well,” LG said.

Identifying new destinations for economic growth

Recently, the tourism department has identified 75 new destinations and 75 new tracks that will help open up new economic avenues to fulfil the aspirations of the people.Meanwhile, the department is slightly modifying the methods of promotion. It’s focusing on virtual tours, airline, and railway promotions so that frequent travellers can be attracted. An advertising campaign across major Indian cities and the opening of new destinations are attracting more tourists.

Harnessing the power of social media and bloggers

Social media and travel bloggers are the main areas where the department is focusing to promote Jammu and Kashmir in a big way. Outside of the country, various trade travel marts take place, and the JK tourism department will be participating in these in a big way.