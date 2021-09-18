Last Updated:

Ministry Of Civil Aviation Increases Passenger Capacity From 72.5% To 85% Amid COVID

As India battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday increased the passenger capacity from 72.5 per cent to 85 per cent.

Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday increased the passenger capacity from 72.5 per cent to 85 per cent. As per the official release by the Civil Aviation Ministry, the fare band will be applicable only for 15 days and the airlines are not required to stick to the fare band for the remaining 15 days of the month. This latest development comes at a time when the airline passenger capacity was reduced in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. 

COVID: Civil Aviation Ministry issues new guidelines on passenger capacity

The official release issued by the Aviation Ministry stated that these changes will be in effect from the date the order was issued until further notice. Not only this, but the release also mentioned that all other COVID-related restrictions will continue.

COVID situation in India 

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India has so far recorded over 3,34,17,390 positive cases, out of which, 3,26,32,222 have successfully recovered and 4,44,529 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 35,662 new cases, 33,798 fresh recoveries and 281 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID cases in the country is 3,40,639. 

