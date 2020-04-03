Ministry Of Finance Unveils Disbursal Plan For Women Holding PM Jan Dhan Yojana Accounts

On Friday, the Ministry of Finance unveiled a disbursal plan for the women Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana account holders. Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of giving Rs.500 per month to women PMJDY account holders, the aforesaid amount for the month of April was credited to the designated bank accounts on April 2. However, the banks have been directed to stagger the arrival of account holders at branches for the withdrawal of money to avoid overcrowding in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thus, women PMJDY account holders having account number with the last digit as (0 or 1) can withdraw the amount on April 3, those with (2 or 3) on April 4, (4 or 5) on April 7, (6 or 7) on April 8 and (8 or 9) on April 9. However, the account holders can withdraw the amount at any time of their convenience after April 9.

To ensure the Rs 500 per month transfer for each woman PMJDY account holder can be withdrawn while maintaining social distancing, @FinMinIndia has issued the following guidelines. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eH91aeZqic — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 3, 2020

Read: RBI Temporarily Revises Trading Hours In Money Markets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Beneficiaries to be intimated via SMS

Moreover, the banks have been advised to intimate the schedule of disbursal to the beneficiaries through SMS intimation. A template of the message to be sent has also been provided by the Ministry. Apart from this, the information can also be conveyed through local channels, print media, local radio, etc.

Read: PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

It has been stressed that the disbursement schedule has been drawn up to maintain social distancing. The State Level Bankers’ Committee convenors have been directed to inform the state governments about the staggering plan and to seek requisite security arrangements. Furthermore, the heads of all Public Sector and Private Sector Banks shall issue instructions in this regard to branch officials and business correspondents. Some of the other key announcements in the Centre's financial package worth Rs.1.7 lakh crore are providing an insurance cover of 50 lakh rupees for health professionals, an increase in MNREGA wages, direct cash transfer to farmers, poor senior citizens, and free gas cylinders to BPL families for the next three months.

Read: COVID-19: TikTok, WhatsApp Under Delhi Police Scanner Over Provocative Videos

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 336 Cases In The Last 24 Hours; 647 Markaz-related Cases