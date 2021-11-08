Ministry Of Power Says India's Massive Power Deficit Almost Wiped Out In 2020-21

Union Power Ministry chaired by R.K. Singh told on Monday, November 8, that the peak power demand deficit in the country had almost been wiped out in the 2020-21 period. The Ministry notified that in the current cycle of (2021-22) the peak power demand had been - 1.2%.

These transformations had been made under the centre led Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) in a bid to address the grim situation revolving around the power sector of the country. In the past, nearly seven years, the augmentation of the installed power capacity in the country has been 1,55,377 MW.

Ministry of Power says spike in this year to be normalised by end of cycle

Reportedly, India had witnessed a massive power deficit of -16.6% in 2007-08 and in 2011-12, it was -10.6 %. The Power Ministry through multi-pronged, comprehensive and aggressive interventions of the government had successfully diminished the deficit consistently over the last 3 years: -.4%. In 2020-21, -.7% in 2019-20 and -.8% in 2018-19. The Power Ministry while putting out a statement regarding the same added that this spike in power was attributable to the the annual post-monsoon pressure on power output. The Power Ministry also while stating this had notified that the situation was guaranteed to be normalised by the end of the year cycle (2021-22).

DDUGJY & IPD scheme essential to mitigate power challenges in rural and urban areas

To address the power lapses that the country had witnessed during the previous governance, centrally sponsored schemes like the DDUGJY & IPD were quintessential in achieving these figures. The DDUGJY was introduced in July 2015 and was designed for infrastructure push in the rural sector while the IPDS brought about on November 2014 was to address the gaps in power infrastructure in urban areas. The statement by the Power Ministry added, "The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) scheme launched in September 2017 had the vision to take electricity to every household (willing). It has been able to supply electricity connections to 2.8 to crore households."

