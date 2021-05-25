Ministry Of Power To Set Up National Mission On Use Of Biomass In Thermal Power Plants

The Ministry of Power on Tuesday decided to set up a National Mission that would focus on the use of Biomass in thermal power plants. The decision was taken up to emphasize more on the problems of air pollution caused by stubble burning in the farms and existing carbon footprints in the power generation sector. The Ministry of Power asserted that the mission would help the country to move towards its cleaner energy targets.

The Ministry further informed that the procedure to implement the National Mission is under finalization and is speculated that a Steering Committee headed by Secretary (Power) along with stakeholders from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), etc will be involved in the process. Member (Thermal) will head the Executive Committee, and logistics along with the infrastructure department will be supported by NTPC and CEA.

The objective of the National Mission

The National Mission plan set up by the Ministry of Power will aim towards carbon-neutral power generation. The program would initiate the use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants that will increase the present level of co-firing from 5 percent to higher levels. The mission will eventually touch the R&D sector and take up its activity in boiler design and manage the higher concentration of silica, alkalis in biomass pellets. The changes in due course will overcome the constraints of the supply chain biomass pellets, agro-residue, and its transport to the power plants. The mission will have full-time participation from organizations like- CEA, NTPC, DVC, and NLC.

"The program would run for a minimum tenure of five years", said the Ministry of Power.

Functioning of the National Mission

The Ministry of Power informed that to maintain the lucid functioning of the National Mission, it has formed five Sub-groups to look after the different projects of the program.

Sub-group 1 will look after the research works on the properties and characteristics of the biomass.

Sub-group 2 will focus on technical framing and safety notions including research work on boiler design that will eventually handle the model project for a higher amount of co-firing biomass with coal in pulverized coal-fired boilers.

Sub-group 3 will work to resolve the supply chain issues during the operation and sensitization program.

Sub-group 4 will work to select designated labs and certification bodies for testing purposes of agro-based biomass pellets and Municipal Solid Waste Pellets.

Sub-group 5 will be assigned to work on the regulatory framework and economics of biomass co-firing in thermal power plants.

