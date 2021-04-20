Ministry Of Railways Clarifies Trains Will Run Normally Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown fear, the Ministry Ministry of Railways has clarified that passengers' trains will function as usual. The Ministry informed that people can continue to travel safely and there is no need to panic. The clarification came as there were speculations making rounds on the matter.

The Ministry in its tweet on Monday requested citizens to avoid any panic since the pandemic is at its worst in the country.

"Indian Railways is running its passenger trains normally. Keeping in view the pandemic situation, passengers are requested to avoid any panic/speculation and come to station only if they have confirmed/RAC ticket. All social distancing norms to be followed," tweeted Ministry of Railways with hashtag India fights Corona.

Governments from several states have announced lockdown-like curfew restrictions to control the surge. India is currently facing the most difficult COVID-19 situation with increasing cases and unavailability of oxygen beds, and certain medicines.

Delhi under Lockdown

A week-long lockdown has been imposed in Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal-led government as COVID cases are uncontrollably increasing. The decision was announced as the national capital recorded more than 25000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Delhi is currently the worst-hit city in India.

The Government of Maharashtra is also expected to make a decision on a complete lockdown in a couple of days. Mayor Kishori Pednekar recently suggested that a complete lockdown is necessary for Mumbai. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. Currently, lockdown-like strict curbs are imposed in the state. However, the state, on Monday witnessed a slight dip in cases as it recorded 58,924 new cases.

India COVID-19 cases

On Monday India crossed another grim milestone with 2,56,990 fresh COVID-19 cases taking country's total tally to 15,314,714. There were 1,693 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country now has more than 20 lakh active cases.

On Monday, the government opened the next phase of vaccination for people above the age of 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with doctors, and pharmaceutical industry officials. Currently, the vaccination drive is going on for people above the age of 45.