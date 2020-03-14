Ministry Of Railways Issues Health Advisory Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Railways on Saturday issued a health advisory for all the travellers. Taking to the microblogging site, the Ministry of Railways has advised people to follow the basic hygiene routine and take precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak.
It has also taken a number of steps in view of the Coronavirus outbreak that has now been declared a global pandemic.
Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 14, 2020
Keep your hands clean & use soap or alcohol based hand sanitizer to wash hands at regular intervals. Take precautions to protect yourself from #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/a9a04QpIEw
READ | WATCH: 'I'm Free,' Says Farooq Abdullah In First Statement After Coming Out Of Detention
The following action has been taken for the prevention of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by Indian Railways.
READ | India's 2nd Coronavirus Death Reported In Delhi; 68-yr-old Victim's Son Tests Positive Too
Let's observe simple hygiene habits to protect ourselves and others from Corona Virus.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 11, 2020
आइए हम अपने आप को और दूसरों को कोरोना वायरस से बचाने के लिए सरल स्वच्छता की आदतों का पालन करें।#COVID 2019 https://t.co/8c81Mda93K pic.twitter.com/PcretWOatN
As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to over 80 - Haryana-15, Telangana-1, Rajasthan-3, Andhra Pradesh - 1, Karnataka-5, Jammu-1, Ladakh-3, Maharashtra- 16, Tamil Nadu-1, Uttar Pradesh-11, Delhi-6, Punjab-1, Kerala-19 (out of which 3 recovered). Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively.
India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.
READ | CM Uddhav Declares 'Coronavirus Epidemic In Maharashtra'; Schools In Pune & Pimpri Shut
First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
READ | Hinduja Hospital Home Quarantines Staff Who Were In Contact With Coronavirus Patient