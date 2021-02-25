Ministry Of Railways Reactivates App To Enable Online Booking Of Unreserved Tickets

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday came up with the facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS ON MOBILE app to decongest ticket booking counters and ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms. The Ministry stated that Zonal Railways have been instructed in cases where any unreserved train services are introduced, the concerned zonal Railway can enable the app for issuing unreserved tickets.

In order to decongest ticket booking counters & to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS ON MOBILE app is being reactivated by Indian Railways.https://t.co/5zxSQ43SZ3 pic.twitter.com/V8sInrFlVy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 25, 2021

Hike in fares of passenger trains done to avert crowding: Railway Ministry

The Ministry of Railways has recently taken measures to allow the smooth operation of trains without causing congestion amid rising Coronavirus cases in some states. On Wednesday, the ministry stated that the ticket fares have been slightly hiked in order to discourage people from travelling unnecessarily, especially when the COVID-19 cases are showing an upward trend in some states. "Visitors from many states are being subjected to screening in other areas and are discouraged to travel. Hike in price is being seen as a pro-active measure of the Ministry of Railways to prevent crowding in trains and stop COVID-19 from spreading," it added.

READ: Railways Increases Fares For Short-distance Trains To Discourage 'unnecessary Travel'

READ: India Resiliently Fought Back COVID-19 Pandemic; Economy, Life On Path To Normalcy: SC

Railway operations increasing in a graded manner

Earlier, as a measure to curtail the spread of the virus, the Ministry had put a stop to the regular running of trains from March 22. Now that the active COVID-19 cases have comparatively come down, the Indian Railways is constantly increasing the number of passenger-carrying trains in a graded manner. Full restoration of the passenger-carrying trains to pre-COVID times is, however, to be considered, keeping in view many factors.

READ: Piyush Goyal Announces 88 Projects Worth Rs 1,000 Cr To Make Railways 'future Ready'

As per ANI, Indian Railways has operationalized almost 65 percent of the mail/express trains while the suburban services have been operationalized at 90 percent, in comparison to the pre-lockdown times. In total, 5350 suburban services and more than 326 passenger trains are presently in operation on average, on a daily basis. Short trains, on the other hand, are only 3% of the total trains running.

The situation is continuously being monitored to bring back to normal the railway services while keeping in mind all protocols necessary to be followed during COVID times.

READ: West Bengal Mandates COVID Negative Report For Arrivals From Maharashtra, 3 Other States

(Inputs from ANI)