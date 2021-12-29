Ministry Of Women & Child Development Releases Year End Review 2021; Details Achievements

The Ministry of Women and Child Development released Year End Review-2021 on December 27. According to the review, in 2021, the Ministry of Women and Child Development took a number of steps, including introducing legislation to raise the marriageable age of women to 21, addressing rising malnutrition during the pandemic, and ensuring the safety and rehabilitation of over a lakh children who lost one or both parents to Covid.

PM CARES Fund for children in distress due to COVID-19

Despite the fact that children were less sensitive to Covid-19, almost 1.32 lakh of them lost one or both parents, putting them at a higher risk of being exploited and trafficked, which is a serious concern for the ministry. During the pandemic, almost 9,800 children were orphaned, 508 were abandoned, and 1.32 lakh lost one or both parents.

The government announced on Monday that 3,481 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for payments under the 'PM CARES for Children' initiative, out of 6,098 applications received.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement that the total number of applications registered as of December 24 on the PM CARES for Children portal was 6,098, with 3,481 applications approved by district magistrates. It further stated that 3,275 beneficiaries had their post office accounts opened as a part of the scheme.

Sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per kid per month is available under the scheme for non-institutional child care, and a maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month is offered for children residing in child care institutions.

Nirbhaya Fund

704 'One Stop Centers,' or 'Sakhi Centers,' have been established in 34 states/UTs, according to the ministry. Further, during current financial year 2021-22, two proposals worth Rs 114.89 crore were approved for opening One Stop Centers (OSCs) in India Missions abroad, Rs 40. 79 crore for critical care and support for accessing justice to rape/gang-rape survivors and minor girls who get pregnant, among others, the ministry added.

Juvenile Justice & Child Marriage Bill

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, were two important bills filed this year. The government introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2021 to combat child marriage, which raised the marriagable age of women to 21 from 18, eliciting varied reactions from academics and activists.

In Lok Sabha, the measure was introduced to make the age of marriage uniform for both men and women at 21 years old. The bill was sent to the standing committee. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, sought to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, by proposing to expand the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates in cases involving child care and adoption. It was passed by Parliament and is now in effect.

Image: Unsplash