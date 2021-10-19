Minor alleges man raped her multiple times

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A minor girl has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a 19-year-old man here, police said Tuesday.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at BK Road police station against the accused, Himanshu, they said.

The 15-year-old victim alleged that Himanshu has raped her many a time since August last year, they said.

The first time when it happened, she claimed, she was in an inebriated state at Connaught Place.

After that it happened in Dwarka and Badarpur on several occasions, a senior police officer said.

The accused was arrested and produced in court. PTI NIT MGA MGA

