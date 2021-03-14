Minor Boy Inhumanly Thrashed, Abused, Forced To Smoke & Lick Shoes In MP's Jabalpur

A shocking video surfaced on social media of a teenage boy being trashed by two to three older men over a monetary dispute, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The 17-year-old was allegedly forced to smoke a cigarette and pay obedience to people's shoes. The Jabalpur police took cognizance of the case.

Inspector Sahadev Sahu of Gora Bazar police station said that the boy went missing after which the family filed a missing person complaint soon after the video got viral on social media.

Two accused arrested

The police are probing the incident- two accused have been nabbed and a manhunt launched for the missing accused who is still absconding.

"The accused took the victim to some secluded area in the Nayagaon area, where one of them slapped him multiple times, while another tried to make him smoke a cigarette, and all of them forced him to clean and lick their shoes. Out of three, two accused have been arrested including Deepak Passi as they were charged with kidnapping and assault," said a police official reported PTI. READ | Delhi Police constable beaten by farm law protesters at Tikri border; FIR registered

Not long ago: MP Woman Beaten

Earlier this month, a tribal woman was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulders for three kilometres whilst being constantly beaten by the men with sticks and bats in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. This horrifying incident took place between the Sagai and Bans khedi villages of Guna district. The video went viral as it showcased the woman walking with a covered face and the villagers armed with sticks and cricket bats following her.

In the video, the face of the woman is covered as she carries a boy on her shoulders and a large number of people can be seen following her. They can be heard laughing, posing in front of the camera and taking pleasure in her humiliation. They also hit her with the bat and sticks as she slows down.