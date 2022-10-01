Minor Gangraped By 8 In Rajasthan, BJP Slams Gehlot; 'He's Busy In Satta Bachao Not Beti'

In a shocking incident that came to light from Rajasthan, a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly gangraped by eight men, filmed and blackmailed in Bhiwadi town from December 2021.

The accused extorted Rs 50,000 over a period of nine months by threatening to make the video of the incident viral on social media. Later, they demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the victim and when she failed to pay, the video was released. After her family came to know about the incident, the victim's father on Wednesday approached the police and registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code section for gangrape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

As per the police sources, the eight accused men have been identified as Arbaaz, Javed, Mustaqeem, Taleem, Salman, Akram, Sahil. Akram had shared the video after the girl reportedly refused to give the demanded amount to them. "The father of the victim girl has alleged that his daughter was raped by eight men from the same village. The complaint has been taken and the FIR is also registered against the accused," informed Amit Choudhary, Station House Officer (SHO).

BJP slams Rajasthan govt over Crime Against Women

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and raised questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said, "This is not the first such shocking incident that has come to light from Rajasthan, we all remember the Nirbhaya incident that took place in Alwar but at that time too CM Ashok Gehlot was busy in "Satta Bachao and not Beti Bachao". And when such incidents take place in the state which is no.1 in rape cases, the Chief Minister says that most of these cases are fake."

"Gehlot government and his ministers claim that Rajsthan is a Mardo ka Pradesh (State of Men) and therefore, the rapes are justified and can be legitimised. Instead of taking strong action, the Rajasthan government lives in denial, and today when the accused belong to a particular community, the vote bank politics is such that Priyanka Vadra who used to say Ladki hun lad Sakti hun has not uttered a single word about the brutal incident. This is the true face of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi who never open their mouth on a series of an incident that takes place in Rajsthan against women. And when it happens in other places, they go across the country to do politics," he added.

"The people of Rajasthan are today asking, Ladki Hoon Toh kya Rajasthan Mein Bach Sakti Hoon?" said BJP's Poonawalla.

Image: Representative, PTI