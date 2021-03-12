Minor Girl Allegedly Eloped With Bangladesh National Reunited With Family By BSF, BGB

A minor girl of Indian origin who allegedly eloped with a Bangladeshi national was reunited with her family by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). As per reports, the girl was a resident of District North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Revealing details about the case, BSF said, "Indian girl, a resident of Dist North 24 Parganas, had allegedly eloped with Mohammed Zakirul Dalal, a Bangladeshi national. As per available information, the girl was traced from Md Zakirul Dalal's uncle's house in Dist Sathkhira." READ | Pakistan effectively using drones for smuggling, surveillance: BSF DG

The BSF revealed that the minor girl had to undergo a medical checkup and after that, she was reunited with the family. BSF said, "After taking over by BSF, a medical checkup of the girl was carried out at government Hospital Sarapul and further returned to her family members. READ | Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba after crossing despite multiple warnings

Bangladesh nationals released by BSF as a good-will gesture

Recently, the Border Security force (BSF) handed over two minor boys to the Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds. Both the minors carrying wheat bran in two sacks were detained by Border Security Force at Rangiyapota in West Bengal's Nadia district near the international border.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that they illegally entered India to get wheat bran from someone and the plan was to return back to their nation. It was also revealed they were promised money to do this job.

However, at the request of Border Guard Bangladesh and the minors' parents, the BSF released them as a good-will gesture.

Indo-Bangladesh sensitive border

The Indo-Bangladesh border is regarded as a very sensitive border. The population lives in close proximity on both sides (India and Bangladesh) of the border and has ethnic and cultural similarities that make it sensitive which poses a serious challenge to guard the border for the BSF. The same challenge is faced by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).