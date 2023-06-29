Minor Girl Gangraped In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, Three Held

In another horrific incident from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on June 27. An initial probe into the matter revealed that the victim was in the park with her friend during which three boys reached there, allegedly raped her and fled away.

Acting on the complaint, the police have arrested three people. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been lodged under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the matter is underway to unearth hidden facts related to the case.

Shahbad Dairy crime incidents

Recently, another case of brutal murder had come to the fore from the Shahbad Dairy area where a boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, which killed her on the spot.

A probe into the matter revealed that the accused, identified as Sahil, had planned the murder after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend her relationship with him.

Apart from murder charges, Delhi Police added the Arms Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in the chargesheet filed against the accused. "Sections 25/27 Arms Act, 354 and 509 IPC, 12 POCSO Act and 3(2)(v) SC & ST Act were added in the present case," read an official press release by the Delhi Police.

Crime incidents at peak: Whom to blame?

In recent times, the national capital has witnessed a surge in crime incidents. From murder to robbery in broad daylight, the series of fearful events had put the security of citizens on the toss.

In the last 10 days, three incidents of robbery were reported in the national capital with the latest incident occurring at the Kashmere Gate area.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. Kejriwal demanded L-G's resignation to make way for someone who can handle the city better.