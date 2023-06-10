Minor Girl In Maharashtra's Kolhapur Threatened & Abducted, Two Accused Booked

Days after Maharashtra's Kolhapur witnessed a violent clash over social media posts, two men have been booked for allegedly threatening and abducting a minor girl on Saturday. As per the police sources, both the accused identified as Imdad Nayakwadi and Salman Pathan allegedly issued a death threat to the minor girl, who was abducted and later tried to force into marriage.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 363 (Abduction), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 ( Act furthering criminal conduct) including POCSO act. One of the accused has been arrested while another one remains at large.

Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit informed that the minor girl was rescued and handed over to the Women's Commission. "One of the accused has been arrested and is currently under judicial custody while the other is absconding," he added.

'Harassment was going on for 2 years': Social worker

Yuvraj Shinde social activist and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker told Republic that this issue was going on for 2 years and had come to the notice of his organisation in the last few days when the victim minor's mother went to the police and child welfare organisation.

"She was not being entertained properly after which she approached us and we took up the matter. The case was already registered two years ago and the accused Imdad was arrested for 3 months and later released on bail. He continued to harass and threaten the minor and her mother. The case was also influenced by some political leaders due to which actions were being taken," he alleged.