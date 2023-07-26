Minor Girl In Meerut Subjected To Sexual Assault For 2 Years, 3 Accused Arrested

A horrific case of sexual assault and exploitation of a minor has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident came to light on July 24 when a first information report (FIR) was registered. The main accused, identified as Shakir, is alleged to have made a promise of marriage to the minor and then subjected to sexual exploitation for two years. On one occasion, the girl was allegedly administered sedatives and then taken to a forest by Shakir and his friends Alam and Pappu Javed. There, she was physically assaulted and molested. The accused allegedly recorded the act and then disemminated the video on social media, police said.

Following the FIR, police acted swiftly and on Tuesday apprehended all three accused, including Shakir -- the prime accused. The minor's statement was recorded under Section 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC). Her statement will be recorded again before a magistrate under Section 164 to ensure veracity of testimony.

Speaking to Republic, SP Rural Meerut Kamlesh Bahadur confirmed the arrest of the three accused and provided details of the allegations against them. The police official said, "Shakir, the main accused, had manipulated and exploited the young girl for two long years, betraying her trust and innocence. Medical examination of the young survivor was conducted on 25th July, corroborating the severe physical and psychological trauma she had endured. In addition to the arrest of the three identified assailants, an FIR has also been filed against four unnamed individuals suspected of having an involvement in the crime."

Investigation is on to bring all those responsible to justice, the police official said.