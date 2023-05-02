Minor Girl Molested In Delhi Mall, Accused Salesperson Arrested

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a toy shop salesperson at V3S Mall in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday. The police received a PCR call regarding the alleged molestation of the minor girl by the salesperson identified as 30-year-old Dheeraj Kumar, a senior police officer said.

The girl had come to the mall with her grandmother. As her grandmother went to the washroom, she entered the toy shop where the accused allegedly molested her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The victim was medically examined at Hedgewar Hospital and received counselling from the Delhi Commission for Women, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Kumar, a resident of Aali village in Sarita Vihar, arrested, Guguloth said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.