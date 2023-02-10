Minor Rape Survivor Falls Into Canal, Goes Missing; Search On

A minor girl, who was returning home after undergoing a medical examination in an alleged rape case, went missing after reportedly falling into a canal in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

She was on a motorcycle driven by her brother-in-law when the incident occurred.

According to police, a case was registered against two persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday. They had allegedly taken the minor to the jungles in the Sherkot police station area and raped her.

On Thursday, her medical examination was conducted, following which she was sent home with a family member.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said it later came to light that the girl while returning home on her brother-in-law Dinesh's motorcycle fell into a canal from the Paramawala bridge.

Dinesh told police that while on the bridge he lost balance due to which the minor slipped and fell into the canal. The railing of the bridge was broken at the spot from where she fell.

The Superintendent of Police said the flow of canal water has been stopped and a search was on to trace the girl.

