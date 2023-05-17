Minor Riding Pillion With A Teenage Friend Dies After Losing Control Of Scooter

A 12-year-old girl riding pillion with her teenage friend died when their scooter met with an accident in suburban Mulund, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against her teenage friend's father for allowing an unauthorised person to ride a vehicle, said an official.

The incident took place near Kelkar College in Mulund (East) on Monday afternoon when Disha Ambekar, a class 7 student, was vising her 16-year-old friend.

The two decided to take out the scooter of Disha's friend's father.

With Disha's friend in the driver's seat, the scooter hit a speed-breaker and both of them fell.

Disha, who suffered serious injuries, died. Her friend suffered minor injuries, the police official said.

Both were not wearing helmets, he said.

Navghar police registered a case against the father of Disha's friend under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence), and Motor Vehicles Act section 180 (allowing unauthorized persons to drive vehicles) as he allowed his minor daughter to ride the two-wheeler even though she had no license, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, he added.