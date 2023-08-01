Minor Not To Oppose Police Closure Report In Case Against WFI's Brij Bhushan, Court Told

In a sexual harassment case against outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the minor wrestler on Tuesday did not oppose Delhi Police's closure report in the court.

The minor wrestler and her father, who recorded their statement before Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor in an in-chamber proceeding, told the court that they are satisfied with the police investigation in the case.

The alleged victim said that she is ready to accept the investigation report of the Delhi Police in the matter. The court, after recording their statements, reserved its order for September 6 on whether to accept the police report seeking cancellation of the case, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the Patiala House court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler.

In June, the father of the minor had told me that he has "corrected" the statement in connection with the case against Brij Bhushan and had filed a false case against him "out of anger".

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No one from my family is contesting WFI elections: Brij Bhushan

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan said that no member of his family is contesting the WFI elections but stated that his group has the support of 22 state associations.

The BJP MP claimed that 22 out of 25 state units attended a meeting hosted by him on Sunday. It should be noted that Brij Bhushan has put forward the name of Sanjay Singh Bablu, a WFI joint secretary, for the top post.

Speaking to Republic, Singh said, "Yes I have the stature and support in WFI and major candidates are with me in my decision. I want the elections to be fair and the capable should become President. I know Sanjay Singh Bablu for many years, he was a joint secretary at WFI and he knows the best of wrestling. He has my and other state bodies' full support."