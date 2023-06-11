Minor Wrestler's Father Withdrew POCSO Case Against WFI Chief Under Pressure, Claims Punia

Olympian Bajrang Punia one of the key protestor in the sexual harrasment case against the outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, has alledged the father of the minor girl who withdrew his complaint in the case had admitted that he "was under a lot of pressure" and that the entire family was "in depression."

Punia asserted, if the chargesheet in the case is not filed by June 15, as assured by the government, the wrestlers will go for a bigger protest. "The minor wrestler's father has said that he was under a lot of pressure from all sides and that his family is under duress. The media didn't show this part. It only showed the statement had been withdrawn but not the reason why it was done. If people like Brij Bhushan will roam outside, it will definitely do (exert pressure). He said if something happens to him, who will bring back the father of the girl? People can be made to say anything under pressure," Punia said.

Punia also said "only the family of that girl can provide the exact details of whether the girl is a minor or not. The sad part is that fake news is being circulated that wrestlers are compromising with the minister. We have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The government assured the wrestlers that their demands would be heard. If necessary, we will protest after June 15th, and none of the wrestlers will resume their government duties after we start our protest. If we do not resume our protest, all the wrestlers will get back to their government jobs," he added.

Punia alleged that the Police took a woman wrestler to Brij Bhushan's house as part of its investigation. "It seems as if the police are trying to scare the girls. They took the woman wrestler to Brij Bhushan's house for investigation. When the wrestler asked, the police said that there is no one inside. Later, we got to know that Brij Bhushan was in his house only. It should not have been done. It is a matter for concern for us as well," he said.

This is court's job, let the judiciary decide, says WFI chief on case withdrawal

Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan on Friday, refused to comment on the issue and said that the matter is before the court and it is the judiciary's job to find out the truth. "All the matters are before the court. The government has also assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed in connection with the case before June 15. Let the charge sheet be filed. I don't think I should say anything now," said WFI chief.

Father of minor wrestler calls case withdrawal reports 'fake'

After news of the minor female wrestler withdrawing her complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh went viral on social media Monday, her father clarified that they have not withdrawn the complaint.

“The news is completely fake. I have not withdrawn the complaint. I have taken the decision to fight it out and I will,” he said.

However, he added that this journey to justice is proving to be extremely tough and that there are days when he and his daughter find themselves questioning their determination. “Yes, I have the spirit to fight. I am fighting it, but till when can I keep going? This experience has completely drained me,” he said.

In April, seven adult wrestlers, including the minor, had lodged complaints of sexual harassment against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan, following which he was booked in two separate FIRs. Singh has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.